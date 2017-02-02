ATV Safety Bill Passes Indiana House

A safety bill authored by two southwest Indiana State Representatives has passed the House Transportation Committee. The bill, drafted by Evansville’s Wendy McNamara and Chandler’s Ron Bacon, requires anyone under 18 to wear helmets while on off-road vehicles.

Bacon says the death of a young girl in an A-T-V accident was the cause behind the bill…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/02053331/NEW0010_Ron-Bacon-cut-1_oq...HELMETS_0-00-19.513.mp3

Bruggeschmidt’s mother, Ashlee, testified for the bill’s passage. She also started the group “Play for Kate” to raise awareness of A-T-V safety.

The bill will now come before the full Indiana House for consideration.