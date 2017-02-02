Charles Herman DeLong, 77, of Sumner, Illinois died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

He was a truck driver and U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret (Kelley) DeLong; his children, Charles DeLong Jr., Michelle DeLong, Wesley DeLong, Eliza Hulfachor, April Willoughby, Crystal Sanders and Clint DeLong; sisters Bellana Howell, Jerri Pierce, Sally Beadles, Mary DeLong and Jeanie Hufford; and brothers Joe DeLong, Melvin DeLong Jr., Tom DeLong and Scott DeLong.

Services will be 1 p.m. CST on Saturday at the Sumner Free Methodist Church with Brother Jack Feldbusch officiating. Burial will be in the Christy Township Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation will be 11 a.m. CST until the hour of services on Saturday at the church. Glasser Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

