Officials with the City of Vincennes say a focus on Indiana infrastructure could mean further improvements for City roads. The Indiana Legislature is considering ways to improve the state’s streets, roads, and highways.
Last year, the state offered a 50/50 grant for road improvements. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says a current proposal could raise the state assistance level to 80 percent…
That price could be a ten-cent rise in the state’s gasoline tax. Mayor Yochum believes the gas tax would be a fair way to make a direct charge to those who would use the improved roads…
Another possible way to fund the improvements is a 15-dollar vehicle registration fee. So far, no formula has been approved for the proposed increase in infrastructure funding.
City of Vincennes Backing Indiana Roads Bill
