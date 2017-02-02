Destinee Lenora Rose Bogard, of St. Louis, Missouri, our angel, was taken too soon and unexpectedly on Jan. 22 in St. Louis.

She was born June 19, 1995, in Vincennes, and formerly lived in Washington. She was the loving daughter of Terri Stogsdill and John Glenn Bynum, and her father figures Rodger Gist and Lional Bogard.

She was an avid amateur photographer, a pet lover, and a comedienne with a larger-than-life personality.

She was the cherished sister of Lyndsy R. Bynum, Adrienne Gines, both of Washington, Amanda D. Stogsdill, Shawn R. Stogsdill and Eddie H. Gist, all of St. Louis, and the late Ashley D. Stogsdill; dear granddaughter of Mike and Donna McKeown of Florida, Mack Wilson of Vincennes, Shannan Abell of Washington, and the late John Bynum; and dear niece, cousin and friend to many.

Funeral services were held Jan. 27 at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, with visitation Jan. 26. Burial will be at a later date at Antioch Christian Church Cemetery in Washington.