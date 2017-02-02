Sumner, Illinois Man Returned to Face Single Failure to Appear Charge

A Sumner, Illinois man has been returned to the Knox County Jail to face a single charge of failure to appear.

20 year-old Caleb Gallion was arrested in Lawrence County, Illinois on the warrant. He is accused for failing to appear for a hearing in a theft case in Knox Superior Court Two. The charge was first filed in January of last year.

Gallion is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Clinton, Indiana man overnight after a traffic stop on U-S 41 near Halter Road.

Authorities stopped the vehicle driven by 34 year-old James Vanderveer. During the stop, deputies found Vanderveer driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. A further search also turned up marijuana in his possession.

Vanderveer was booked into the Knox County Jail on three-thousand dollars bond.