Vincennes Man Arrested on Daviess County Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence

February 2, 2017 News Leave a reply
Daviess State Knox - Sheriff Badge Generic

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Vincennes man Wednesday on a warrant for a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence.
31-year-old Michael Murphy is being held under $2,500 bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
184 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Thursday morning.

