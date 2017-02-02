The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Vincennes man Wednesday on a warrant for a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence.
31-year-old Michael Murphy is being held under $2,500 bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
184 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Thursday morning.
Vincennes Man Arrested on Daviess County Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence
