VPD Arrest Vincennes Woman This Morning on Drug Charges

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman this morning after finding drugs in a stop at 13th and Prairie.

A search found a controlled substance, marijuana, a syringe, and paraphernalia in the possession of 34 year-old Maria Tate. Tate was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Lawrenceville man on a Knox Superior Court Two warrant for failure to appear.

Officers found 20 year-old Michael Chappell near the corner of 14th and State. Chappell was found to be wanted on a warrant for driving without ever receiving a license.

He was booked into the Knox County Jail.