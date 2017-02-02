VPD Checking Theft From Vincennes Home

Vincennes City Police are checking on a theft reported in the 100-block of East Jefferson.

Sandra Hankins told police someone stole a 42-inch television, a PlayStation, some PlayStation games, and medication from her home. There was no sign of forced entry.

Officers are still seeking suspects in the case.

Vincennes City Police are checking a theft reported late yesterday morning in the Dollar General Store on North Sixth Street.

Dollar General officials claim someone stole four candy bars from the store. The suspect was last seen heading northbound on Sixth Street in a gold Lexus.

City Police and Dollar General officials have reviewed the security film, but have not identified a suspect at this time.