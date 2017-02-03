Vincennes University’s Jefferson Union will host the annual Old Post Bluegrass Jam on Sunday, February 12th. The annual event will run from ten a-m to five p-m that day.

Ray Hatton is helping run this year’s Jam. He says the annual event has been known by that name for many years…

The event had been held in the past in the Beckes Student Union. However, Hatton says V-U’s public relations director convinced Jam organizers to switch locations…

The Main Stage will be an open stage from noon to one p-m. Featured groups include Mariah Creek at one p-m, the Riegle Family at two p-m, and Bluegrass Fever at three p-m. In addition, various jams will be held throughout the building. In the past, up to ten jam sessions have been held at different locations at any one time.

The public is encouraged to attend, listen, and participate in this year’s Bluegrass Jam.