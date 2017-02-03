February is American Heart Month, and the YMCA of Vincennes urges everyone in Knox County to help prevent heart disease by lowering your blood pressure.

They say two ways to keep the pressure off your heart are by monitoring your blood pressure and reducing sodium intake.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the nation’s number one killer, responsible for 1 in 3 deaths each year in the US.

In addition to programs and services offered in Knox County, the Y offers the following tips from the US Department of Agriculture to help reduce sodium in your diet: Think fresh, enjoy home-prepared foods, fill up on veggies and fruits-they are naturally low in sodium, adjust your taste buds, and boost your potassium intake.

Learn more by visiting vincennes ymca dot org or by calling the Y at 812-895-9622.