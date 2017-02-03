Darrell E. Harner, 76, of Washington, passed away Tuesday. Born June 30, 1940, in Washington, he was the son of the late Walter Eugene and Thelma “Jean” (Goodman) Harner.

He was a 1958 graduate of Washington High School. Darrell worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 40 years. He was a member of the Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. He attended Petersburg Holiness Church, enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR racing, and fishing. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy Moore Harner; two sons, Zachary and Trinity Harner; three daughters, Desiree “DeDe” Wade, Rebecca Harner and Teia Harner; two brothers, Bill and Bernie Harner; a sister, Linda Holland; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a stepson, Terry Harner.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gill Funeral Home. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gillsince1872.com.