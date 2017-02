Friday Sports (2/3/17)

IN BOYS HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS LAST NIGHT:

THE VINCENNES LINCOLN ALICES FELL TO HOST WASHINGTON 55-43. THE ALICES NEVER LED IN THE CONTEST AS THE HATCHETS WERE UP 15-5 AT THE END OF ONE AND OWNED A 22-17 HALFTIME LEAD. THE ALICES CLOSED THE GAP TO JUST TWO, 37-35, HEADING INTO THE FINAL QUARTER BUT WASHINGTON WENT ON A 10-0 RUN TO START THE FINAL QUARTER AND LINCOLN COULD NEVER RECOVER. WASHINGTON IMPROVED TO 13-5 WITH ITS 11TH STRIAGHT WIN AS MATT STEPHENS TOPPED THEIR SCORING WITH 19 AND JACOB OVERTON ADDED 15. FOR THE 6-11 ALICES, BRAYDEN SEGER HAD 13 AND SPENCER CORRONA AND JALEN CARDINAL ADDED 11 EACH. THE LINCOLN JV ROLLED TO A 62-36 WIN AS HUNTER HOPWOOD HAD 21 POINTS. SEGER HAD 15 AND SAM CORRONA ADDED 10. THE ALICES ARE BACK IN ACTION SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT PIKE CENTRAL.

WOOD MEMORIAL JUMPED OUT TO A 23-7 FIRST QUARTER LEAD AND NEVER LOOKED BACK IN DOWNING THE VINCENNES RIVET PATRIOTS 66-39. FOR 5-13 RIVET, COULTON MOUZIN TOSSED IN 15 POINTS. MACAINE CLAYCOMB HAD 11 AND BEN TEMPLIN ADDED 10. FOR 13-4 WOOD MEMORIAL, LATHAM FALLS HAD 19 POINTS. WOOD MEMORIAL ALSO TOOK THE JV CONTEST 40-28. RIVET IS BACK IN ACTION A WEEK FROM TONIGHT AT SHAKAMAK.

THE SOUTH KNOX SPARTANS FELL TO VISITING LINTON 36-29. BRANDON FICKLING TOPPED THE SPARTAN SCORING WITH 10 POINTS. GANNON BOBE HAD9 AND SAM DOWNEN ADDED 5 FOR THE 13-4 SPARTANS. SOUTH KNOX WON THE JV CONTEST 39-36. SOUTH KNOX IS BACK IN ACTION TUESDAY NIGHT AT NORTH CENTRAL.

THE NORTH KNOX WARRIORS LOST ON THE ROAD AT NORTHEAST DUBOIS. THE WARRIORS GOT OFF TO A GOOD START AS THEY BUILT A 32-19 LEAD BUT AFTER THAT THE JEEPS WERE IN CONTROL AS THEY RALLIED BACK FOR 74-67 WIN. FOR THE 4-14 WARRIORS, CADEN FIELD HAD 24, JESSE ORGAN TOSSED IN 10 AND LUKE BROCKSMITH ADDED 9. REECE BAUER TOPPED NORTHEAST DUBOIS WITH 21. NORTH KNOX IS BACK IN ACTION ON WEDNESDAY AT HOME WITH SHOALS

ELSEWHERE IN BOYS BASKETBALL ACTION LAST NIGHT, WASHINGTON CATHOLIC BEAT NORTH CENTRAL 51-42, JASPER DOWNED BARR-REEVE 59-49, LOOGOOTEE DOWNED ORLEANS 50-42, NORTH POSEY GOT BY PIKE CENTRAL IN OVERTIME 51-47, BLOOMFIELD DROPPED NORTH DAVIESS 34-30, OWEN VALLEY GOT BY SULLIVAN IN OVERTIME, 55-52, EASTERN GREENE ROLLED BY WHITE RIVER VALLEY 76-49, FOREST PARK BEAT EVANSVILLE MATER DEI 56-35, HERITAGE HILLS DEFEATED BOONVILLE 55-49, CASTLE DROPPED EVANSVILLE BOSSE 72-65, EVANSVILLE CENTRAL BEAT MOUNT VERNON 76-64, EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL DOWNED EVANSVILLE REITZ 76-64, JEFFERSONVILLE CRUSHED EVANSVILLE HARRISTON 81-64 AND TECUMSEH BEAT EVANSVILLE DAY 73-52.

THE VINCENNE LINCOLN GIRLS SWIM TEAM COMPETED IN THE PRELIMINARY ROUNDS OF COMPETITION AT THE JASPER SECTIONAL LAST NIGHT. SUSAN SKINNER PLACED 2ND IN THE 50 FREE. SYDNEY MATHIAS IS SEEDED FOURTH IN BOTH 100 AND 200 FREE. JENNA CUMMINS AND JESSI DONOVAN ARE BOTH SWIMMING IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP HEAT OF THEIR EVENTS AND ALEXIS COOPER QUALIFIED FOR THE CONSOLATION FINALS. THE SECTIONAL FINALS TAKE PLACE TOMORROW AT JASPER.

IN JR. HIGH SPORTS,

THE NORTH KNOX 7TH AND 8TH GRADE WINNERS PLAYED EASTERN GREENE. THE 7TH GRADE WON 27-24. HOLTMAN DOADES AND WILL SLOAN HAD 5 POINTS EACH. THE NORTH KNOX 8TH GRADE LOST 44-37. FOR NORTH KNOX, REECE HAMMELMAN HAD 13 AND COLE JONES ADDED 7.

BEST OF LUCK TO SOME KNOX COUNTY WRESTLERS IN REGIONAL COMPETITION TOMORROW. VINCENNES LINCOLN WILL HAD BISHOP COOMER, PARKER MULLINS, PARKER MCNEELEY, CADEN DEFENDAHL AND SPENCER YORK WILL COMPETE AT THE CASTLE REGIONAL. NORTH KNOX WILL HAVE COLTEN FOSTER, KORDE WEBBER, AND DESTIN HARVEY IN THE FIELD AT THE BLOOMINGTON NORTH REGIONAL.

POSTSEASON PLAY RESUMES TONIGHT FOR INDIANA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TEAMS AS SECTIONAL SEMI FINAL GAMES ARE ON TAP. AT THE VINCENNES CLASS 3A SECTIONAL, 6:30, 14-10 PRINCETON PLAYS 15-7 WASHINGTON FOLLOWED BY 18-6 LINCOLN AGAINST 7-13 SOUTHRIDGE. YOU CAN HEAR THE LINCOLN GAME ON WZDM 92.1FM.

AT THE NORTH KNOX CLASS 2A SECTIONAL, AT 6 ITS 6-16 LINTON AGAINST 8-14 MITCHELL FOLLOWED BY 12-13 SOUTH KNOX AGAINST 17-5 NORTH KNOX. YOU CAN HEAR THE SOUTH KNOX-NORTH KNOX GAME ON BOTH WUZR 105.7FM AND 97.7FM WAOV.

AT THE LOOGOOTEE CLASS A SECTIONAL, AT 6, 20-3 VINCENNES RIVET PLAYS 16-7 BARR-REEVE FOLLOWED BY 5-18 SHOALS AGAINST 1-18 WASHINGTON CATHOLIC. YOU CAN HEAR THE RIVET GAME ON 97.7FM WAOV.

IN OTHER CLASS A ACTION TONIGHT: AT BLOOMFIELD, SHAKAMAK PLAYS NORTH CENTRAL AND CLAY CITY TAKES ON BLOOMFIELD. AT THE TECUMSEH SECTIONAL, SPRINGS VALLEY PLAYS NORTHEAST DUBOIS AND WOOD MEMORIAL TAKES ON TECUMSEH.

AT THE FOREST PARK 2A SECTIONAL, TELL CITY PLAY NORTH POSEY AND SOUTH SPENCER PLAYS FOREST PARK.

AT THE GIBSON SOUTHERN CLASS 3A SECTIONAL, HERITAGE HILLS PLAYS GIBSON SOUTEHRN AND MOUNT VERNON PLAYS EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL.

AND IN CLASS 4A ACTION AT EVANSVILLE CENTRAL, CENTRAL PLAYS REITZ AND CASTLE TAKES ON NORTH .

ALL OF TONIGHT’S WINNERS WILL PLAY FOR SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS TOMORROW NIGHT.