INDOT Paint The Plow

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the kick off of its 2017 Paint the Plow campaign. Paint the Plow is a community outreach program designed to promote safety and awareness of INDOT’s winter operation all year long.

INDOT Southwest has invited high schools within district boundaries to paint an INDOT snow plow blade with original artwork to represent their school.

In addition to bein seen in full service during the winter months, the blades may be used at events within the school’s community to enhance public awareness, promote safety and foster greater appreciation of both INDOT and the school’s art program.

Applications are due March 15. For more info, you can call 1-800-279-5757 or email s-w-i-n-communications at indot dot i-n dot gov.