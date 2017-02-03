Marsha M. (Steward) Silvers, 64 of Vincennes, passed away at 8:36 pm Thursday February 2, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

She was born on September 25, 1952 in Greene County to Malcolm and Pauline (Hamilton) Steward.

Marsha retired as a secretary for KCARC after 25 years of service.

Surviving are a daughter, Carla Silvers of Vincennes; her brothers and sisters, Mark Steward of Worthington, Sue Fainot and her husband Bill of Lyons, Michael Steward and his wife Jane of Worthington, Paula Hawkins and her husband David of Lyons, and Melvin Steward and his wife Amy of Robinson, Illinois; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.