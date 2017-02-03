Red Skelton for President Exhibit

A new exhibit has opened at the Red Skelton Museum, titled “Red Skelton for President: Make America Funny Again.” The exhibit highlight’s Skelton’s relationship with many US Presidents, including performing at seven of Franklin D Roosevelt’s birthday parties. The exhibit includes photos, personal correspondence and a television interview with Skelton, all focused on ties with presidents from both parties.

The exhibit continues through March 31 and includes a special President’s Day reception on February 20 from 5-7pm. For more info, you can call the museum at 812-888-4184.