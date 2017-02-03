Talmadge “Gene” Eugene Wade, 59, of Washington, went to his heavenly home on February 1, 2017 from Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on October 26, 1957 in Washington, IN to the late Talmadge “Red” L. and Doris “Dee Dee” J. (Sheley) Wade. He worked as a Social Service Director and Public Service Director. He was a member of First Christian Church. Gene was a wonderful person who knew no stranger. Gene was a passionate advocate for Daviess County Friends for Animals. Animals were his children and he loved them dearly. He was an angel on earth and now he is an angel in heaven reunited with his family and fur family who have already passed. He will be forever in our hearts.

Gene is survived by his beloved dogs; nieces Sara Wade and Mia Klumpp; nephew Ross Wade; great nieces and nephews: Kortlyn Wade, Madden Racey, Ira Wade, Rozlyn Wade, Haleigh Klumpp, Aria Klumpp; and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Randy Wade, and niece Brandee Wade.

The funeral service for Gene will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 1 pm at First Christian Church, 117 NE 3rd Street, Washington, IN 47501. Friends may call on Friday, February 3, 2017 from 2-8pm and prior to the service on Saturday from 12-1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Daviess County Friends for Animals. Online condolences may be made to the family online at www.gillsince1872.com.