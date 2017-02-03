VU Play 4 Kay Games

Vincennes University’s men’s and women’s teams will raise funds for cancer tomorrow night during the “Play 4 Kay” games. Both teams will play a doubleheader against Kaskaskia at the VU PE Complex.

VU Women’s basketball coach Harry Meeks says the game has raised quite a bit of money in the last five years…

“Kay” refers to former North Carolina State women’s basketball coach Kay Yow. Yow was diagnosed with cancer in 1987, and died in 2009.

The “Play 4 Kay” Foundation has joined with the “V Foundation” to raise funds for cancer reasearch. The “V Foundation” is named after another former North Carolina State coach– legendary men’s basketball coach Jim Valvano.