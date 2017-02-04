Breat Cancer Awareness Donation

The Indiana Breast Cancer Trust has awarded 15-thousand dollars to Daviess Community Hospital for better breast cancer awareness. The funding will provide breast cancer screening, diagnostic service, and post-idagnosis support, to area women.

The funding will serve low-income, medically under-served women in Daviess, Pike, and Martin counties. The money will also allow for both mammograms and follow-up service for women who need a second, diagonostic mammograms.

The grant was generated from the sale of breast cancer awareness license plates. Eligible women in Daviess, Martin, and Pike counties can sign up for screening mammograms by calling D-C-H at 812-254-8851.