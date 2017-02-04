GSH – Year-end Recap

Good Samaritan Hospital has reported a major improvement in its financial picture from the end of 2015 to the end of last year.

Hospital chief financial officer Thom Cook reported a 400-thousand dollar Hospital net loss for 2016. That number was way down from a seven and a helf million dollar loss that G-S-H took in 2015. The recovery was based on a nearly ten-percent increase in revenues in 2016 over 2015.

Hospital officials are also optimistic that recent positive changes will continue to boost the bottom line. Among the changes is completion of the BEACON renovations later this year.