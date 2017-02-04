Indiana Department of Revenue Offers Free Online Filing

This tax season, the Indiana Department of Revenue continues to offer free federal and state filing through Indiana Freefile.

Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $64,000 or less in 2016 may qualify for Indiana Freefile.

Nearly two million Hoosier taxpayers qualify for the program.

Indiana Freefile allows taxpayers to use sophisticated question-and-answer style software from trusted vendors to file for free.

Taxpayers should visit freefile.dor.in.gov to learn more about the program and to see if they qualify based on the vendors’ options.