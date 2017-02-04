Linton Women Found With $9000 in Stolen Merchandise

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Linton residents and recovered more than $9,000 in stolen merchandise Thursday during a shoplifting investigation.

The stolen over the counter medicines, hygiene products and other retail items are believed to have been taken from various Walgreens, Dollar General and CVS stores throughout the tri-state area.

They were found in a vehicle believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at the CVS store on Boonville/New Harmony Road.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says 25-year-old Chelsea Nicole McGowan and 50-year-old Tracie Marie Shipwash, both from Linton, appear to be part of a theft ring that systematically targeted stores for high volume theft.

McGowan is charged with Criminal Gang Activity, Shoplifting , and Receiving Stolen Property.

Shipwash is facing charges of Criminal Gang Activity, Shoplifting, Receiving Stolen Property, 2 counts of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic, Driving with a suspended license, and 3 counts of Possession of a Schedule 4 Narcotic.