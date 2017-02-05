Armed Burglary Suspect Arrested

The Farmersburg Town Marshall arrested an armed burglary suspect during a traffic stop Thursday in Farmersburg.

37-year-old Virgil Wilson of Farmersburg was a person of interest in an earlier Sullivan County burglary.

During a pat down by the town marshal, Wilson displayed a gun … claiming he was only going to discard the weapon.

Turned out the handgun was stolen in a burglary.

Wilson is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on preliminary charges of Burglary, three counts of Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Methamphetamine.