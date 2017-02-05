Consumer Alert from the Office of the Indiana Attorney General

The Consumer Protection Division of the Indiana Attorney General’s Office is warning people to be suspicious of companies claiming to be affiliated with local high schools and attempting to sell sponsorships.

The C-P-D received a complaint this week against a business claiming to operate as Touchdown Sports.

The complainant said the caller said he was calling on behalf of Noblesville High School.

The caller was seeking sponsors for the backs of t-shirts that could be passed out during high school sporting events.

However, a quick check with the high school showed it had no knowledge of the company.

This exact scam has been reported in other states as well.