Barbara Jean Richardson, 66, Jacksonville, Florida, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at the Hadlow Hospice Center in Jacksonville.

She was born to Lloyd and Betty Johnson on Nov. 20, 1950, in Vincennes. Barbara graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968 then from the Indiana Business College. She served as a bookkeeper and as a hotel housekeeping manager until she retired in 2014. Barbara enjoyed the beach, reading, crafting, cooking and football games, especially those played by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Barbara is survived by her son, Scott Von Donovan; her mother; three brothers; two sisters; a sister-in-law, Debbie Richardson; a brother-in-law, Kenny Richardson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Richardson, in 2015; her father; and one sister.

Those spending her last days at her bedside were her son, Scott; her brother, Bob Johnson and his wife, Jeaninne of Erie, Michigan; her sister-in-law, Debbie Richardson of Orlando, Florida, and a long-time friend, Jane Zeabart Catt of Decker.

Memorial gifts may be made to your local American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.