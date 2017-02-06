Bicknell Police Arrest Bicknell Man After Traffic Stop

Bicknell City Police arrested a Bicknell man following a traffic stop near the corner of Hicks and Durbin Streets.

Officers stopped the vehicle driven by 55 year-old Jeffrey Martin. Police report having probable cause to believe Martin was operating under the influence of a narcotic drug. Authorities also claim Martin refused to take a drug test following the stop.

Martin was charged with driving under the influence-refusal. He has bonded out of the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.