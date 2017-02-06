Community Impact Committee to Decide Funding for United Way of Knox County

The United Way of Knox County is preparing to give money to groups they fund. The group gives the donations to various charitable organizations, to assist their community efforts. The money is designated for the non-profit groups by the United Way of Knox County’s Community Impact Committee.

United Way of Knox County president Mark Hill says the committee is currently reviewing funding requests from the eligible groups…

Hill also knows the requests come from a good mix of agencies– both long-time United Way funding recipients, and newer agencies seeking United Way support…

Agencies that received United Way support have already submitted annual reports on what they did with their money. They have also already given their grant requests for this year’s donations. The United Way of Knox County has just over 250-thousand dollars to give to the agencies for the coming year.