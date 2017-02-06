David Gray, 84, passed away at 2:07 am on February 6, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on March 31, 1932 in Knox County the son of John Morton and Alice N. (Gibbs) Gray. David married Jacqueline Mary Ann Thorne on March 10, 1951 and she preceded him in death on March 12, 1988. He then married Linda Carr on January 20, 2012 and she preceded him in death on January 1, 2016.

David was a 1950 graduate of Fritchton High School and was known as Big Tall Dave Gray back in his basketball playing days. He retired in 1988 from Jefferson Smurfit Paper Company after several years as a paper maker. During his career, there were three types of recycle paper machines and he worked on all three at different times. David had a passion for making paper and he enjoyed his time with his family.

Survivors include his sons, Bill Gray and his fiancé Delores Lane of Vincennes, Greg Gray and his wife Brenda of Cedartown, GA, Jeff Gray and his wife Kim of Cedartown, GA, Ken Gray and his wife Pam of Loraine, IL; daughter, Kathy McCary and her husband Alan of Winston, GA; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Jacqueline Mary Ann Gray; infant son David Gray, Jr.; and his second wife Linda Gray.

There will be a graveside service held at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home has been entrusted with David’s final arrangements. On line condolences may be sent at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.