Mary Jane Frick, 87, of Noblesville, passed away due to complications of pneumonia Thursday at Riverview Health. She was born Nov. 7, 1929, to Leon and Hazel (Ruger) Livingston in Washington.

For over 20 years, Mary Jane worked as a receptionist for two Indianapolis ophthalmologists, David Kenney and Ronald Beams. Prior to that, she worked for Indiana Bell. Mary Jane was a member of Noblesville First United Methodist Church, was a Master Gardener and seamstress, and enjoyed attending her grandkids’ school events.

She is survived by her daughters, Sally (Richard) McLeish and Jan (Ted) Mast; grandchildren Connor Smith (fiancee Danielle Sayre) and Alex Smith; sister-in-law Kathleen Livingston; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Frick in 1988; brothers Don Livingston, John Livingston and Doug Livingston; and sister Joanna Zink.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Randall and Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville, with visitation from 4 p.m. to the time of service. Pastor Dick Judson will officiate. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Memorial contributions may be made to Noblesville First United Methodist Church, 2051 Monument St., Noblesville, IN 46060.

