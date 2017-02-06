Mary R. Larkin, 88, of Loogootee, passed away at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Loogootee Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Washington, to the late Joseph C. and Ruth (Adams) Larkin.

Mary graduated from St. John High School in Loogootee. She then graduated from Nazareth College in Bardstown, Kentucky, with a degree in laboratory technology. She went to work at U.S. Rubber in Mishawaka and retired from there as an administrative assistant.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph C. and Ruth (Adams) Larkin; sister Gene (Ned) Pearson; brothers David (Betty) Larkin and Jerry (Inez) Larkin.

Mary is survived her sister, Nancy (Dr. Richard) Dooley of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers Jack (Mini) Larkin of Baltimore, Maryland, and Ray (Nancy) Larkin of Jasper; and her faithful caregiver, Lydia Swartzentruber of Montgomery.

Mary willed her body to the Indiana University Medical School, Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, for research.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Rev. J. Kenneth at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loogootee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.