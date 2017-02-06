Rita Kramer Thompson, 91, of Washington, passed away Wednesday at 5:15 a.m. at Prairie Village. She was born Nov. 17, 1925, in Washington, to John Joseph and Mary Caroline (Lauer) Kramer. She graduated from Washington Catholic High School in 1943. She had worked for Burris and Kramer Ladies Wear and also Kramer’s Drug, Soda and Sundries. She had been a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, where she served as a eucharistic minister for several years. She had also been a member of St. Mary Choir for over 20 years. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed making wreaths for many years for Kramer’s for Memorial Day.

She is survived by three sons, Philip (Gloria) Thompson of Stanley, North Carolina, John (Kathy) Thompson of Evansville and Roger Thompson of San Francisco, California; one daughter, Patricia Carr of Marco Island, Florida; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Trisa, Sarah, Eric, Chris, Brian, Laura and Justin;

13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband CC “Tommy” Thompson, whom she married Dec. 1, 1946, on Jan. 11, 2003; brother Bud Kramer, twin infant brother, Joseph Kramer, and sister Josephine Kramer

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at noon Thursday at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Ferguson as celebrant. There will be no visitation. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul, 815 E. Main St., Washington, IN 47501

The family would like to thank Prairie Village for the loving and family life care they gave Rita over her two year stay.

