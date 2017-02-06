Victor “Zeke” Beard, 86, of Princeton, IN, passed away on February 5, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Evansville, IN.

He was born in Monroe City, IN on June 12, 1930, Victor was the son of Edward and Bertha (Campbell) Beard. He married his wife of 65 years, Margaret (Berry) Beard, on October 19, 1951.

He was a 1948 graduate of Monroe City High School. An avid fisherman, he also was an IU basketball fan. Victor was Area Representative of the Gold Wing Rode Riders in which he started the Chapter of. He worked at Vincennes Gravel and then retired from Old Ben Coal Company after 25 years. Zeke and Margaret was proud to be part of the Iona community for many years where they raised their children.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Margaret (Berry) Beard; children, Kerry Beard and his wife, Maggie of Dover, FL, Cheryl Beard of Princeton, IN, and Victor Beard and his wife, Vickie of Princeton, IN; his grandchildren, David and Douglas Beard, Christopher Davis, Eric Anderson, Jennifer Hancock, Laura Lewis, and Justin Beard; 11 great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Preceding him are his siblings, Louvon Thompson, William E. and Donald E. Beard.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am EDT Goodwin Funeral Home, Saturday, February 11, 2017 with Pastor Chris Newkirk officiating. Friends may visit with his family from 4:00pm-8:00pm EDT on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hamline Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org