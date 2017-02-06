VU Partners with Cyber-Security Organization

Vincennes University has partnered with a cyber-security organization to increase learning opportunities.

The partnership is with the International Council for E-Commerce Consultants. It allows V-U to offer training and certification in information technology fields.

Some of the fields the partnership opens up include certified ethical hacker, computer hacking forensics investigator, certified security analyst, and license penetration testing.

The programs will start at V-U with the beginning of the new school year in August.