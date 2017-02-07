Busy 2017 In Store for Vincennes Utilities

Vincennes Utilities officials are busy modernizing their drinking water facility. The work is part of a year of expected project completion for Vincennes Utilities officials.

Vincennes Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie expects the project’s completion later this year…

Bouchie also knows the drinking water plant modernization is something that is done for the long haul…

The drinking water plant work is one of two major projects Vincennes Utilities is doing this year. The other is installation of a mandated phosphorus removal system for the City’s wastewater plant.