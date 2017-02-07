City of Vincennes Gets Good Budget Report from State of Indiana

The City of Vincennes got a good budget report from the State of Indiana– meaning their budget will stay intact for 2017.
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says that means raises for City employees will stay in place…
The Mayor did say one budget adjustment will mean an enhanced funding shift for the City Sanitation Department…
The City of Vincennes– like many cities– have been adjusting their budgets around lower property tax revenues. The lower numbers are due to the state amendment mandating percentage caps on Indiana’s property taxes.