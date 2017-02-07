Classes Cancelled Today at OCU for Cutchin Funeral

Oakland City University will be closed today, due to funeral services for University professor Claudine Cutchin. Dr. Cutchin and her daughter Adelaide were killed last Thursday evening in an accident in Gibson County.

In addition, Oakland City University classes over the noon hour Central time tomorrow will not be held. That will allow students to attend a memorial service for Cutchin tomorrow at O-C-U’s Johnson Center.

Dr. Cutchin was in her 23rd year as a professor at Oakland City University when she passed away.