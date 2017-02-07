Community Conversation on Drug Abuse Planned for Thursday in Vincennes

The Knox County League of Women Voters will sponsor a community forum on the drug crisis on Thursday. The event will start at seven p-m at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club at 421 North Sixth Street.

The hearing is a chance for the community to begin conversations on substance abuse and addiction. It will also discuss the effects of heroin and opioid use, overdoses, and ways to address the problem.

A panel of experts will take on the subjects. A question and answer session is also scheduled for those attending.

The community conversation is free. The public is encouraged to attend.