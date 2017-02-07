The Knox County League of Women Voters will sponsor a community forum on the drug crisis on Thursday. The event will start at seven p-m at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club at 421 North Sixth Street.
The hearing is a chance for the community to begin conversations on substance abuse and addiction. It will also discuss the effects of heroin and opioid use, overdoses, and ways to address the problem.
A panel of experts will take on the subjects. A question and answer session is also scheduled for those attending.
The community conversation is free. The public is encouraged to attend.
Community Conversation on Drug Abuse Planned for Thursday in Vincennes
The Knox County League of Women Voters will sponsor a community forum on the drug crisis on Thursday. The event will start at seven p-m at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club at 421 North Sixth Street.