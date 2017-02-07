Gas Prices Trending Lower Across Area, State

Gas prices in this area– and statewide– are still trending downward.

The price of self-serve unleaded gasoline in Vincennes this morning averages two dollars, five cents per gallon, with one location checking in at two-oh-three. Gas prices are at two-oh-eight in Washington, and two oh-nine in Sullivan.

Gas Prices are below two dollars a gallon to the south of Vincennes, with gasoline selling at one-99 at Princeton, Fort Branch, and Haubstdt. Also, Linton gas stations are reporting prices averaging two-oh-one per gallon.

Gasoline prices across the state average two-oh-seven a gallon– eighth-lowest in the nation.