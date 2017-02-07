KC Commissioners Take First Step to Transfer Some Blighted Properties to Vincennes, Bicknell

The Knox County Commissioners have started the process to transfer blighted properties to agencies representing the Cities of Vincennes and Bicknell. The transfer was passed on first reading; it will be up for final approval at the Commissioners’ February 22nd meeting.

The transfer includes 17 properties in both cities’ Blight Elimination program. Of the total, twelve are in Bicknell, with five in Vincennes. The receiving agencies for the cities include the Bicknell Bulldog Development Corporation, and the Vincennes Redevelopment Commission.

If the Commissioners make final approval, affected land-holders have 90 days from passage to appeal the transfer before it is officially completed. If nothing happens in the 90-day window, both cities plan to clean up the properties, and sell them for each individual city’s profit.

The 17 properties will be removed from the roster for an upcoming Commissioners’ tax sale. The property sale is planned for February 28th at the Knox County Courthouse.