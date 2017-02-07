The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee woman Monday for Theft, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
33-year-old Jacquline Mattingly is being held under $2,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
182 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Tuesday morning.
Loogootee Woman Arrested on Drug and Theft Charges
