Loogootee Woman Arrested on Drug and Theft Charges

February 7, 2017 News Leave a reply
sheriff's vehicle 2

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee woman Monday for Theft, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
33-year-old Jacquline Mattingly is being held under $2,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
182 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Tuesday morning.

Tags: , , ,