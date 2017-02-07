Marvin Wehrman, 88 of Vincennes, passed away on February 5, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Marvin was the son of Oscar and Marie (Daubendiek) Wehrman. Marvin grew up in St. Louis where he met the love of his life, Julia (Gamber) Wehrman in the Christian Endeavor church group. He married Julia on August 27, 1953 and went on to attend Park College of Kansas City, Missouri, Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, and Indiana State University, earning 2 masters degrees.

Marvin served as pastor of Main Street Presbyterian Church in Petersburg IN before moving on to become the Director of the Upward Bound program at Vincennes University, a program encouraging low income high school students to attend college. He then became a Career Counselor at Vincennes University from which he later retired.

In retirement, Marvin received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for his service with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). He also volunteered at TCE, tax counseling for the elderly, and was active in his church, St. John’s United Church of Christ. He enjoyed activities such as singing in a barbersharp chorus, playing harmonica, camping, hiking, fishing, playing golf, and working out at the YMCA. In later years he enjoyed reading, woodworking, and ceramics.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Wehrman and Marie Wehrman Foster, his brother, Kenneth Wehrman, and his wife Julia (Gamber) Wehrman.

Surviving are his children, Douglas Wehrman of Lafayette, IN, Diane Parker and her husband, Dan of St. Charles, MO, Phillip Wehrman and his wife, Inez of Vincennes, Michael Wehrman and his wife, Donna of Lawrenceville, IL; his grandchildren, Rich Wehrman and his wife Andrea, David Wehrman, Patrick Wehrman, and Justin Wehrman; his great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lilly, Ashlyn, Cassidy, and Isabella; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren by marriage.

A celebration of Marvin’s life, conducted by Rev. George Ford, will be held at Goodwin Funeral Home on, on Friday February 10, 2017, at 1:00 PM. Friends may visit with his family from 11:00 until the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.