VPD Chief Dusty Luking Fitting Into New Statewide Position

Vincennes City Police Chief Dusty Luking is fitting into his new statewide position with the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police. Chief Luking has been named as the group’s Secretary-Treasurer for this year.

Luking describes what he will do in his new statewide police office…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/07054348/NEW0002_Dusty-Luking-cut-1_oq...-THE-ORGANIZATION_0-00-12.721.mp3

Luking joined the group in 2012. He believes it is a great chance to keep up with both big and small police departments statewide…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/07054350/NEW0003_Luking-cut-2_oq...-MAY-HAVE_0-00-19.069.mp3

Luking’s statewide position with the Indiana Chiefs of Police will not affect his primary job as Vincennes City Police Chief.