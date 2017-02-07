VPD Officers Arrest Vincennes Man Following Domestic Disturbance

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following an incident in the 1000-block of North Ninth Street.

Officers were called after a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers found evidence of domestic battery, and arrested 25 year-old Jeffrey Jackson on various charges related to the incident.

Jackson faces charges of domesric battery, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, criminal confinement, and criminal recklessness. He was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested two people this morning following a stop near the corner of Eighth and Shelby.

Authorities lcoated by 26 year-old Ryan Morgan and 43 year-old Melissa Serrano. Morgan was wanted for a failure to appear warrant from Knox Superior Court Two. Morgan’s original charges were for domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, and disorderly conduct. The charges were filed earlier this month.

Serrano was wanted for Superior Court Two warrants for probation violation and contempt. She also faces a new charge of false informing.

Both Morgan and Serrano are being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.