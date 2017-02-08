City HRB Approves Exterior Work for Two Downtown Buildings

The Vincennes Historic Review Board has approved exterior work for a couple of vacant buildings in and around downtown Vincennes.

The first approval was to improve the building at 119 North Second Street. Jim Johnson, of Jim Johnson Rentals, received permission to replace the door and windows on the storefront facing Second Street. Johnson also reported his plan to restore the facade to its original, 1860 style design. The building is vacant at this time, but Johnson told the Board a client wants to put a beauty shop inside the building. Johnson hopes the business will be up and running within three months.

The Board also approved improvements to the former Kemper C-P-A building at 505 North Sixth Street. Heath Klein, of Klein Realty, told the Board he wants to remove an old bathroom and skylight in the building, and replace it with a new conference room. Klein also wants to add a small porch and door for the building, as well as re-paint the entire building white. At this time, the building is vacant; Klein is still seeking possible occupants for the location.

Both renovation projects were approved unanimously.