Drug Discovery Leads to VPD Morning Arrest

Vincennes City Police arrested a Lawrenceville man this morning after discovering drugs in a stop at Second and Niblack.

Offcers stopped a vehicle occupied by 26 year-old Levi Smith. During the stop, authorities found evidence of meth dealing, along with finished meth, a syringe, marijaua, and a controlled substance.

Smith was booked into the Knox County Jail on ten-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested an Arizona man this morning on a Knox Superior Court Two warrant for failure to appear.

Officers found 21 year-old Jonathan O’Dell-Russell in the 500-block of Busseron. Russell’s original charge was for minor consumption; the charge was filed in February of last year.

Russell is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.