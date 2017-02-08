KC Commissioners Seeking More information on Unsafe Building Ordinance

The Knox County Commissioners are seeking more information on the proposed unsafe building ordinance. The Commissioners discussed the use of the county’s Solid Waste Management District for enforcement of the ordinance, along with the Knox County Prosecutor’s office.

Knox County Commissioner Tim Ellerman believes the enforcement would be necessary to ensure the properties would be cleaned up.

The issue will return for further consideration at the Commissioners’ next session on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other business, the Board approved the appointment of Ken Snider to the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals. Snider’s appointment was approved two-one, with Tim Ellerman casting the lone vote against the appointment. A second appointment, to the Knox County Health Board, has been delayed. The delay is to find someone who meets the proper political requirements to sit on the Board.