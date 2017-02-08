Knox County HRB Agrees to Vincennes Rezoning

The Knox County Area Plan Commission approved a request to rezone an area near 15th and Cavanaugh in Vincennes from R-1 residential to I-2 industrial. The land is currently occupied by a softball diamond; the plan is to turn that into space for use by a Vincennes electrical supply company. Vincennes City Councli will consider final passage of the rezoning at its session on Monday, February 13th.

In other business, the A-P-C approved a minor subdivision on Chimney Pier Road in Johnson Township. Marvin Boyd received permission to separate three acres from a just over five and a quarter acre tract. The property is zoned A-2, Non-Exclusive Agriculture.

Both requests were approved unanimously.