Investigators in Greene County are blaming a murder there on meth.
Prosecutors could file formal murder charges soon against William Abel of Bloomfield.
Deputies say he shot and killed a friend, Chase Aliano of Bedford in late January, dumped his body in a creek, burned his clothing and hid his car in the woods.
Greene County’s sheriff says Abel admitted to smoking meth and shooting his friend, but claims it was an accident or self defense.
Meth Blamed in Greene County Murder Case
Investigators in Greene County are blaming a murder there on meth.