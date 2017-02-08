NK School Board Approves Application for Literacy Grant

The North Knox School Board approved an application for an Indiana Early Intervention Literacy Grant. North Knox Primary School principal Brad Case presented the grant application; if successful, he wants to use the 63-hundred dollar award for diagnostic reading testing. Case wants to bring testing to North Knox Primary that is similar to the testing at North Knox Intermediate School.

In other business, the Board heard about an already-awarded 30-thousand dollar Lilly Foundation information grant. The grant is designed to allow for fact-finding toward adding at least one more school counselor in the North Knox School Corporation. North Knox officials will continue gathering information toward applying for a second Lilly grant to fund one or more new Corporation counselor positions.