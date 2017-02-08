Sequel to “Mapleton” Out Today

A local author has a sequel to his popular book “Mapleton” coming out today. The new book is “Return to Mapleton”; it deals with characters living in a fictional rural town.

George Ford is the author of both books. He knows the first book reminds many of familiar events– even if the characters in the book are not based on any known individuals…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/08054747/NEW0004_George-Ford-cut-1_oq...-SOUTHERN-INDIANA_0-00-21.472.mp3

Ford says the sequel “Return to Mapleton” is realistic in its approach…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/08054757/NEW0005_Ford-cut-2_oq...-REMEMBER-THAT_0-00-11.964.mp3

The book will be available through area stores, as well as for checkout through the Knox County Public Library.