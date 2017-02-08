Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mount Vernon, Indiana man overnight following a traffic stop on U-S 41 near Hart Street.
Deputies pulled over the vehicle driven by 19 year-old Kyle Wallace. During the stop, authorities found Wallace allegedly operating while intoxicated. He is also charged with minor consumption.
Wallace was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.
Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man on Drunk Driving Charge
